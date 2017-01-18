Construction of new regional fire hall is nearing completion

Mac Olsen

Smoky River Fire and Rescue should be able to move into the new regional fire hall in the near future.

Located just to the west of Rocky Mountain Equipment in Falher, construction of the new fire hall has been going on since the summer of 2016.

All that remains now is a lot of interior work, but fire chief Marc Maure is all smiles about the new facility.

“I’m looking forward to moving in and operating out of the new buidling,” says Maure.

When finished, the new fire hall will have two offices, a training room, lounge, network/server room, washrooms and sleeping quarters and a storage room.

It also has six service bays, a wash bay and a fire hose tower.

The work remaining includes installing flooring, plumbing, the electrical work and phone lines.

Maure anticipates that the work could be finished by the end of Januiary. He hopes they can move into the building by February.

Once everything is in order, an open house will be held. The date will be announced later.