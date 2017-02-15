Come to Donnelly for Family Day and fun

Express Staff

The public is invited to the Family Day event in Donnelly, which will be held on February 20.

The event goes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Park Regalo, with a free hot dog lunch and hot chocolate. There will also be free family skating at the Guy/Donnelly Sportex from 1-3 p.m.

The event is open to all ages, but children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Jean Cote event

There will be Skating, Swooshing at the new outdoor arena in Jean Cote. Hot dogs and chili will also be served.

The event goes from 1-5 p.m. on February 20.