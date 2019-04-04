Come out and play at the Watino Spring Scurry

Susan Thompson

Express Staff

The annual Watino Spring Scurry is coming up on May 5, and participants can choose to run a 5K or 10K fun run, or a 5 km stroll.



There are also kids’ dashes, including a 500 m dash for kids aged 2 to 6, a 1000m spring for kids aged 7 to 9, and a 5 km youth run for ages 7 to 17.



This year’s theme is “come out and play”, and the event will feature entertainment by Grande Prairie’s Hula Hoop Circus as well as giant sized lawn games.



The event is meant not just as a chance to run, but also a chance for everyone to have some fun outdoors.



“It’s pretty much just to get people out and active,” says Ginette Paradis of the Watino running club.



The event, which is hosted by the Eaglesham and District Ag Society, features a homemade chili and a bun lunch at the Watino Community Hall and a silent auction.



Tickets are available now.



They range from $7 to $35 and can be purchased in advance through Eventbrite.



Pre-registration is encouraged as there are only 125 spots available in the runs.



However, as long as there are spots left, registrations are also taken on the day of the event at a slightly higher price.