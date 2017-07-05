Colville appointed as Area 1 Pedagogical Supervisor

Spotlight Staff

Northland School Division is pleased to announce the appointment of Crystal Colville as Area 1 pedagogical supervisor.

Colville, an educator and administrator with 16 years of experience, recently served as principal at Little Buffalo School.

Colville, who has 10 years of classroom experience, three years as a literacy lead, and three years as an administrator, says she is ready for a new challenge.

“I feel at this point in my career the pedagogical supervisor position will help me make an impact on student learning and development and growth of the staff that work with our students not only in Little Buffalo but all of Northland,” she says.

Colville will be working with educators to enhance learning in literacy, numeracy and First Nations, Métis education. She will specifically work with Paddle Prairie School, Dr. Mary Jackson School, Peavine Bishop Routhier School, Gift Lake School, East Prairie Hillview School, Grouard Northland School, Susa Creek School, Little Buffalo School, Peerless Lake School and Trout Lake Kateri School.

Colville earned a Bachelor of Education Degree from the University of Alberta and a minor in Early Childhood Education in 2002. She increased her early literacy knowledge while completing a Master’s level course at Upper Iowa University in the Daily 5 and Café Strategies. She is also working toward completing a Master’s in Education with a focus on literacy, curriculum, teaching, learning studies and leadership.

“The most important thing for me is children and making sure their education is the best in the north,” says Colville.

“I look forward with anticipation to working with teachers and students.”