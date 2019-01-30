Columbarium located at Ste. Anne Cemetery



Mac Olsen

Express Staff

The Town of Falher has purchased a columbarium for the Ste. Anne Cemetery, and it’s available to all to purchase niches for urns.



The municipality purchased the columbarium in November 2018. Depending on their size, one or two urns can be inserted into each niche.



The columbarium is touted for its ability to eliminate the pressure to choose a burial site, casket, vault and monument. A memory wall bronze plaque is optional for loved ones not buried at the cemetery.



For more information, contact the Town of Falher at (780) 837-2247, or go to www.falher.ca.