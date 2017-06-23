Colours Night Awards 2016-2017 at Georges P. Vanier

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

G. P. Vanier’s Colours Night Awards for the 2016-2017 season took place in the school’s main gym on June 8.

The event, attended by students, parents, teachers and the coaches who in turn spoke, highlighting the merits and dedication of the student athletes, and the commitment of everyone involved; coaches, students, parents and teachers to ensure a successful season.

Awards were presented during the evening in the junior high and senior high categories:

Junior High Awards

Cross-Country Running: Chantale Bouvier Most Improved – Colin Doyle Sportsmanship and Dorian Adams, Best in Battle.

Golf: Kirk Desharnais, Karter Fournier, Tyson Tokarz, Marek Maisonneuve and Riley St. Jean received a Silver Medal and Danielle St. Laurent the Coach’s Award.

Volleyball: Despina Carter, Hailey Limoges, Kamdyn Scholl, Ryanne Chailler, Mackenzie Parker, Tiana Emard, Jayden Boucher and Darren Roby received Leadership Awards.

Basketball: Tiana Emard, Heart/Effort – Jenna Brulotte, Leadership – Natalie Janzen, Rookie of the Year – Dorian Adams, Most Valuable Player – Cole Bremont, Unsung Hero and John Perez, Most Improved.

Badminton: Aldeen Garcia, Coach’s Award and Logan Yaremko, Coach’s Award.

Track and Field: Paul Dubois, Rookie of the Year – Darby Heckbert and Katelyn Lambert, Gold at Zones .

Curling: Luc Blanchette, Most Valuable Player.

Senior High Awards:

Cross-Country Running: Danika Bouvier, Most Dedicated.

Golf: Hailey Turcotte, Kennedy Turcotte and Camille Pele received Zone Champs.

Volleyball: Renee Brulotte, Blake Skrepnek and Roland Lavoie received Most Valuable Player – Hailey Turcotte, Most Imporved and Jalene Boucher, Rookie of the Year.

Basketball: Jayson Capili, Rookie of the Year – Jacob Johnson and Bene Owanga received Most Valuable Player – Felix Roth, Sportsmanship and Nathan Owanga, Sixth Man.

Badminton: Kennedy Turcotte, Most Valuable Player – Bobby Brochu, Most Imporved – Makayla Bouvier, Sportsmanship – Kristen Tardif, Sportsmanship and Kristen Tardif, Most Dedicated.

Rugby: Josh Aubin, Jaden Beaudoin, Chance Galley, Joelle Benoit, Chantal Laflamme, Samantha Russett, Makayla Wurm and Nicole Simoneau received Leadership Awards.

Track and Field: Shanele Morin, Provincial Spirit.

Curling: Hailey Turcotte, Kennedy Turcotte, Anna Desharnais and Kylie Chailler received Zone Champs.

Among the teams to unfurl the 2016-2017 banners to take their place among the other teams to distinguish themselves over the years, were Senior High, Girls Curling, Zone Champions – Senior High Girls Golf, Zone Champions – Senior High Boys Basketball Divisional Champions – Junior High, Girls Volleyball, Divisional Champions and Junior High Badminton Divisional Champions.