Collision south of Guy

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

During the morning of January 19, Smoky River Fire and Emergency, the RCMP and EMS responded to a collision just south of Guy.

A Federated Co-op Ltd. Super-B tanker truck collided with a Ford F-150. The Super-B ended up in the ditch on the east side of Highway 49, and the Ford F-150 ended up on the west side.

While travelling to the scene, one vehicle from Smoky River Fire and Rescue ended up in the ditch on the east side of Highway 49.

No other details were available at press time.