Club des Pionniers in Donnelly holds their annual general meeting

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Members of the Club des Pionniers in Donnelley met on April 9 for their annual general meeting.

It was held following dinner. Sue Champion, the secretary, read the minutes for the 2016 AGM. Then Annette Drouin followed with her financial report.

Both reports were accepted as presented.

President Lucille Lapointe gave her report next, highlighting some of the activities held during the last yea.

These included the Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners, cribbage tournaments the Seniors Fun Day.

Lapointe ended her report by announcing that she was stepping down after one year, and emphasized the importance of other members serving on the executive and board of directors.

Her report was also accepted as presented.

The election of the officers was the last item on the agenda.

The executive for 2017 consists of:

. President Linda Lambers.

. Vice-president Dave Champion.

. Secretary Sue Champion.

. Treasurer Annette Drouin.

The new members for the board of directors are Mary Kelher, Sylvianne Dion, Suzanne Maisonneuve and Cecile Turcotte.

Those continuing their terms are Lucette Maisonneuve, Gilbert Maisonneuve and Madeline Dion.