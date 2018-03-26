Club Alouette in Falher holds Seniors Fun Day on March 8

Above, the first place team in carpet bowling. Left-right are Pierrette Labbe, Cecile Dickner, Norma Sobolewski and Dianne Rondeau.

Mac Olsen
Express Staff

Lots of seniors enjoyed their day at the Club Alouette on March 8, for cribbage, carpet bowling and snooker pool.

Seventy-six people attended Seniors Fun Day, including walk-ins.

“We had fewer people this year, but everyone was in a joyful mood,” says organizer Diane Dentinger.

“We were glad to see some (familiar) faces, but we welcomed new faces, too.”

Results

Snooker pool
1. Raymond Gervais.
2. Gerry Gervais.

Cribbage
1. Liz Cloutier and Hector Cloutier.
2. Jacques Laflamme and Richard Ouellette.
3. Sylvianne Dion and Mary Kelher.

Carpet bowling
1. Pierrette Labbe, Cecile Dickner, Norma Sobolweski and Dianne Rondeau.
2. Renee Simard, Pauline Labbe, Roger Lambert and Cecile Lambert.
3. Frances Duquette, Rita St. Arneault, Lilliane Chailler and Florence Lamarche.

The next Seniors Fun Days

The Club Etoile in Girouxville held their Seniors Fun Day on March 15.

The Club des Pionniers in Donnelly will hold their Seniors Fun Day on March 22.

The snooker pool winners, Raymond Gervais (left, first), and Gerry Gervais (second).

 

