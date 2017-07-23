Cigarettes targeted in break-in to IGA

RCMP

News release

On July 11, 2017 at 4 a.m., the McLennan RCMP Detachment responded to a business alarm at the IGA in Falher.

On arrival, a window was smashed out of the front of the store. Two unidentified males entered the store and targeted the area containing the tobacco products. The suspects left with a large quantity of tobacco products in a truck west bound out of Falher.

The RCMP would like to thank the public for remaining vigilant and reporting suspicious activity to us. If you have any information about this incident, please call the McLennan RCMP detachment at (780) 324-3086 or call your local police.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

Check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions.