Smoky River Family and Community Support Services – In Focus

Georgia Iliou

Director

Well, the weather outside in warm and the sun is shining! A little early to talk about Christmas, but, we need your help!

We invite you to our first ever Christmas in July to support the amazing FCSS Christmas Voucher Program.

Smoky River FCSS is pleased to announce the third year of the Smoky River FCSS Christmas Voucher Program this December 2017!!!

Smoky River FCSS’s mandate is to stay in tuned with the changing needs of our residents which in the past few years, with this program, have included food allergies, ethnicities, special diets to name a few, as well as food manipulation, lack of consistency of items in the food hamper, storage issues etc.

This is why in 2015 the Hamper program converted to a Voucher program; in 2017 once again we will be offering a Christmas Voucher Certificate.

Families and individuals will enjoy Christmas food of their choice as they purchased what their families’ needed, which will encourage independency and responsibility.

Smoky River Family and Community Support Services facilitates the Smoky River Christmas Voucher program to help those during the holiday season.

Each year, we ask for monetary donations to assist in providing a better Christmas for families who require a little help. Your donations assisted 206 people in 2014, 171 in 2015 and 211 in 2016.

Tough economic times, injuries or poor health, can make it tough for families to pay the mortgage, buy food, pay bills and survive.

The generosity of people in Smoky River has assisted again and again in providing a better holiday season for many. We hope you will, once again, be generous to those less fortunate around you.

Please look for our Santa boxes in various locations throughout the region during the month of July.

Help us to help make Christmas better for families in the Smoky River Region who benefit from this program.

Please come and join us for a BBQ on July 25th in the New Horizon Co-op parking lot from 4-7 p.m. Win prizes, enjoy live entertainment and visit with our Summer Santa!!