Christmas concert and drama performance at Georges P. Vanier

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The students at Georges P. Vanier held their Christmas concert and drama performance in the main gym during the evening of Dec. 14.

All the bands performed, offering selections such as ‘Jingle Bells’ and ‘Highlights from the Star Wars Saga’.

The Grade 9 drama performed ‘What Could Go Wrong: The Night Before Christmas’.

