Children’s fishing derby held at Shaw’s Point Resort

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

smokyriverexpress.com

@SmokyRiverExprs

Shaw’s Point Resort hosted their annual children’s fishing derby on Aug. 31, ahead of the 30th annual Golden Walleye Classic.

Forty-two children participated and two children won the top prizes:

1. Brook Schaeffrick won $100 for catching a 97 cm pike.

2. Jordan Melhsen won $50 for catching an 88 cm pike.

Look for a story about the children’s fishing derby and the Golden Walleye Classic in the Sept. 12 edition of the Smoky River Express.