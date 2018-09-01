Children’s fishing derby held at Shaw’s Point Resort

Mac Olsen
Express Staff
smokyriverexpress.com
@SmokyRiverExprs
Shaw’s Point Resort hosted their annual children’s fishing derby on Aug. 31, ahead of the 30th annual Golden Walleye Classic.
Forty-two children participated and two children won the top prizes:
1. Brook Schaeffrick won $100 for catching a 97 cm pike.
2. Jordan Melhsen won $50 for catching an 88 cm pike.
Look for a story about the children’s fishing derby and the Golden Walleye Classic in the Sept. 12 edition of the Smoky River Express.