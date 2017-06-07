Children and youth activities for Honey Festival

Express Staff

Here is a revised schedule for the children and youth activities for the Honey Festival, which will be held in Falher during June 16-18.All the events are free.

JUNE 17

12-3 p.m. Toddler games (carnival style), along with face painting, arts and crafts.

12:30 – 1:30 p.m. Soccer clinic, plus small-sided soccer game, for Grades 7-11.

12:30 – 1:30 p.m. Soccer clinic, plus a small-sided soccer game, for Grades 3-6.

Please note, only the first 16 registered players in each age category can participate.

The soccer instructor will teach offside, positions, fancy ball tricks and more.

1-2 p.m. SaFire hoola-hoop lessons with children.

2-3 p.m. Can you be a first responder (side-by-side obstacle course race with the Smoky River region’s first responders).

3-4 p.m. Honey Capital Team treasure hunt

4-5 p.m. Water relay races and water games.

All activities will take place at the Honey Capital Park, next to the Falher Regional Recreation Complex.

For more information, please contact Lynn Farrell at (780) 837-7048.