Child relief caregiver charged with child pornography offences

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A child relief care provider in northwest Alberta is in custody after being arrested by ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation [ICE] unit on child pornography offences.

Royal “Mac” Olsen was arrested Feb. 8, 2019 with the help of McLennan RCMP.

The 52-year-old man provided children’s relief care in his home in Donnelly, Alta.

At this point in the investigation, ICE has no reason to suspect any children in his care were victimized, says a news release from Mike Tucker, ALERT communications director.

A number of computers and electronic devices were seized and a full forensic examination is underway. Alberta Children’s Services is also continuing to provide support to the investigation.

The investigation into Olsen began in July 2018. The National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children provided information about an unknown Alberta man uploading child pornography via a social media application. ICE’s investigation identified Olsen as the suspect.

Olsen is charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.

Olsen is believed to have acted as a children’s relief care provider for a number of years, providing temporary care on an emergent or short-term basis.

Anyone with information about this investigation or any child exploitation offence is encouraged to contact local police or cybertip.ca.

All charges in the case are allegations until proven in court.





Statement from High Prairie South Peace News / Falher Smoky River Express

“Due to the seriousness of the allegations in this case, South Peace News / Smoky River Express will not comment on this case, or in any regard to Olsen’s employment at the Falher Smoky River Express, except to inform the public his employment was terminated.

We do not know all the facts in the case and, therefore, it would not be appropriate to make any comment in fairness to all parties.”

– Publisher, Falher Smoky River Express and High Prairie South Peace News.