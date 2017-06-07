Charges laid against two people for assault in Jean Cote

RCMP

News release

On April 29, the McLennan RCMP Detachment responded to a theft complaint in progress in the area of Jean Cote. With the assistance of local citizens and a private helicopter in the area, the RCMP were able to locate and arrest two suspects.

Thirty-eight-year-old Brian Vautour and thirty-one-year-old Bonnie Casselton from the Peace River area have been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and assault with a weapon. Both were to make their first court appearance in Falher provincial court on June 1.

The RCMP would like to thank everyone who helped contain the scene, and to remind the public to remain safe and vigilant. The RCMP encourages the public to avoid coming into contact with suspects and to report suspicious activity and record/report information to their local RCMP detachment or other police agency. The RCMP will continue to patrol the communities in the evening and overnight hours, in an effort to deter criminal activity.

