Charged police officer gets probation

Richard Froese

For The Express

An RCMP officer charged with impaired driving and assaulting a police officer last June was sentenced in court.



Anita Lee Doktor, 35, was sentenced to probation for two years when she appeared in High Prairie provincial court May 1 for sentencing.



She was sentenced to probation for driving a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content over 80 mg.



Judge J.K. Sihra supported a curative discharge presented in a joint submission from Crown prosecutor Alison Magill and defence lawyer Shannon Gunn Emery.



“An aggravating factor is that she was a police officer at the time of the incident,” Sihra says.



“They (police officers) need to be seen as examples to others.”



Doktor was an officer in McLennan RCMP when she was charged for the driving and assault offences.



She was previously posted with the High Prairie RCMP.



Doktor says she now resides in Red Deer, still employed with the RCMP.



She spoke before the judge sentenced her.



“I want to apologize to the court for my actions,” Doktor says.



“I hope I can be able to help others.”



Doktor was charged after McLennan RCMP responded to a call of an impaired female driver at a convenience store June 1, 2018.



Sihra says breath samples exceeded 160 mg. She was suspended from driving for one year when she pleaded guilty Sept. 24 to driving over the legal limit.



An officer was assaulted in the incident.



The accused threw a lighter and some coins that hit an officer in the chest, Sihra says.



Since she was charged, Doktor completed residential alcohol treatment at Edgewood Health Network in Nanaimo, B.C. from June to August 2018, Emery says.



Sihra says the accused qualifies for a curative discharge by evidence to prove she has taken curative steps.



“This has been met by the accused getting treatment at Edgewood,’ Sihra says.



“I give you credit for all the hard work you’re doing.”



Doktor was given a conditional discharge for assaulting a police officer and sentenced to probation for six months.



She will serve that as part of the longer probation.



Sihra ordered Doktor to complete 50 hours of community service in the first five months.



Emery says Doktor is also reaching out in the community to help others facing addictions, Emery says.



Doktor recently established a recovery group in Red Deer.



“She wants to rehabilitate herself,” Emery says.



“She has made a significant amount of effort to change.



“This person has been dealing with trauma in the wrong way.”



Emery says the alcohol problem started several years ago.



Sihra says Doktor has a reasonable chance to recover by her efforts and commitment to her recovery plan.



During the two-year probation period, she is required to abstain from alcohol and take further treatment and counselling as directed by her probation officer.



Doktor has been employed with the RCMP for 12 years, Emery says.



An application for a discharge as part of the sentence was planned by Emery in October.