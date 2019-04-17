Changes to Town of McLennan “Spring Clean Up,” schedule

Tom Henihan

This year’s Spring Clean in the Town of McLennan will be available to residents for fewer days and will be open for shorter hours.



Beginning on Friday May 3, the location behind McLennan Public Works building at 745 – 5th Avenue N.E will be open for residents to drop off garbage from 3pm to 8pm.



Saturday and Sunday the site will be open from 10am to 8pm and on Monday May 6 the yard will open again from 3pm to 8pm.



Another change this year is that residents will be required to pay $5 per load tipping fee.



For residents to have their waste picked up at their property costs $25.



Acceptable items include furniture, metal items, tires, batteries, paint, electronics/ E-waste yard trimming and wood garbage bins.



Appliances are also permitted with an additional charge of $10 for appliances without Freon and $30 for those containing Freon.



Items that will not be accepted are construction waste, demolition debris, renovation materials, fencing, cement, roofing, decking, drywall and auto parts.



The shorter times and additional tipping fees are to offset costs that went over budget last year.



For more information, call the Town of Mc- Lennan at 780-324-3065.