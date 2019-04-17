Central Peace – Notley Poll-by-Poll Results [Unofficial results – 73 of 75 polls reporting]

Poll – Station Todd Marg Travis Wayne Loewen McCuaig-Boyd McKim Meyer UCP NDP Alberta Liberal 1 – Fox Creek South 88 9 6 1 2 – Fox Creek Central 113 19 6 0 3 – Fox Creek NE 99 17 5 1 4 – Fox Creek NW 107 15 7 2 5 – Little Smoky 179 13 3 0 6 – Valleyview South 88 6 4 0 7 – Sweathouse Creek 80 16 4 0 8 – Valleyview NW 107 31 4 0 9 – Valleyview NE 106 26 9 0 10 – Valleyview SE 91 21 11 2 11 – Valleyview Rural 158 25 11 0 12 – New Fish Creek 112 8 7 0 13 – Calais North 28 35 6 0 14 – Calais South 38 61 16 0 15 – Sturgeon Lake/Clarkson 102 10 5 1 16 – Crooked Creek 119 24 13 0 17 – Debolt 145 29 11 2 18 – Goodwin 84 8 3 1 19 – North Debolt 89 10 7 3 20 – Guy 129 45 7 0 21 – McLennan Rural 111 79 15 2 22 – McLennan East 69 74 7 2 23 – Donnelly 145 93 10 2 24 – Falher SW 93 25 14 2 25 – Falher East 83 27 4 4 26 – Falher Rural 50 24 4 0 27 – Girouxville 56 40 5 0 28 – Culp 97 27 3 1 29 – Jean Cote 70 28 0 1 30 – Tangent 105 17 8 0 31 – Eaglesham 179 31 11 2 32 – Wanham 151 31 13 0 33 – Woking 157 53 14 0 34 – Rycroft Village 155 55 17 0 35 – Rycroft Rural 147 46 9 2 36 – Spirit River SW 92 26 8 2 37 – Spirit River East 106 39 14 6 38 – Spirit River Rural 112 32 6 0 39 – Gordonddale 90 10 2 1 40 – Bonanza 282 27 3 3 41 – Savanna, SV/4th Creek 146 52 13 1 42 – Blueberry Mountain 87 27 1 2 43 – Vanrena/Waterhole 65 23 1 0 44 – Fairview West 60 34 3 0 45 – Fairview Beaverridge 117 32 9 2 46 – Fairview Hospital Area 75 26 6 0 47 – Fairview Bickell Heights 74 28 8 2 48 – Fairview East 66 19 5 0 49 – Fairview Centre 28 9 3 0 50 – Friedenstal/Bluesky 80 26 9 1 51 – Whitelaw 96 34 11 1 52 – Berwyn Village 162 44 17 2 53 – Berwyn Rural 83 34 11 1 54 – Brownvale 130 52 5 1 55 – David Thompson 116 29 7 0 56 – Gage/Highland Park 83 22 5 1 57 – Hines Creek Village 105 25 6 1 58 – Hines Creek Rural 142 30 5 1 59 – Eureka River 138 18 9 0 60 – Worsley 200 9 4 0 61 – Bear Canyon/Cleardale 160 18 2 2 63 – Special Central Peace 90 24 3 2 64 – Mobile Valleyview 48 9 2 2 65 – Mobile Falher/McLennan 32 39 3 10 66 – Mobile Spirit River 20 18 5 1 67 – Mobile H.Creek/Fairview 46 34 4 4 Advance Polls 3432 745 142 20 TOTALS 10293 2672 611 100