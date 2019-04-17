Central Peace – Notley Poll-by-Poll Results [Unofficial results – 73 of 75 polls reporting]

Poll – Station			Todd		Marg			Travis		Wayne
				Loewen		McCuaig-Boyd		McKim		Meyer
				UCP		NDP			Alberta	Liberal

 1 – Fox Creek South		   88		   9			  6		   1
 2 – Fox Creek Central	  113		  19			  6		   0
 3 – Fox Creek NE		   99		  17			  5		   1
 4 – Fox Creek NW		  107		  15			  7		   2
 5 – Little Smoky		  179		  13			  3		   0
 6 – Valleyview South		   88		   6			  4		   0
 7 – Sweathouse Creek		   80		  16			  4		   0
 8 – Valleyview NW		  107		  31			  4		   0
 9 – Valleyview NE		  106		  26			  9		   0
10 – Valleyview SE		   91		  21			 11		   2
11 – Valleyview Rural		  158		  25			 11		   0
12 – New Fish Creek		  112		   8			  7		   0
13 – Calais North		   28		  35			  6		   0
14 – Calais South		   38		  61			 16		   0
15 – Sturgeon Lake/Clarkson	  102		  10			  5		   1
16 – Crooked Creek		  119		  24			 13		   0
17 – Debolt			  145		  29			 11		   2
18 – Goodwin			   84		   8			  3		   1
19 – North Debolt		   89		  10			  7		   3
20 – Guy			  129		  45			  7		   0
21 – McLennan Rural		  111		  79			 15		   2
22 – McLennan East		   69		  74			  7		   2
23 – Donnelly			  145		  93			 10		   2
24 – Falher SW			   93		  25			 14		   2
25 – Falher East		   83		  27			  4		   4
26 – Falher Rural		   50		  24			  4		   0
27 – Girouxville		   56		  40			  5		   0
28 – Culp			   97		  27			  3		   1
29 – Jean Cote			   70		  28			  0		   1
30 – Tangent			  105		  17			  8		   0
31 – Eaglesham			  179		  31			 11		   2
32 – Wanham			  151		  31			 13		   0
33 – Woking			  157		  53			 14		   0
34 – Rycroft Village		  155		  55			 17		   0
35 – Rycroft Rural		  147		  46			  9		   2
36 – Spirit River SW		   92		  26			  8		   2
37 – Spirit River East	  106		  39			 14		   6
38 – Spirit River Rural	  112		  32			  6		   0
39 – Gordonddale		   90		  10			  2		   1
40 – Bonanza			  282		  27			  3		   3
41 – Savanna, SV/4th Creek	  146		  52			 13		   1
42 – Blueberry Mountain	   87		  27			  1		   2
43 – Vanrena/Waterhole	   65		  23			  1		   0
44 – Fairview West		   60		  34			  3		   0
45 – Fairview Beaverridge	  117		  32			  9		   2
46 – Fairview Hospital Area	   75		  26			  6		   0
47 – Fairview Bickell Heights	   74		  28			  8		   2
48 – Fairview East		   66		  19			  5		   0
49 – Fairview Centre		   28		   9			  3		   0
50 – Friedenstal/Bluesky	   80		  26			  9		   1
51 – Whitelaw			   96		  34			 11		   1
52 – Berwyn Village		  162		  44			 17		   2
53 – Berwyn Rural		   83		  34			 11		   1
54 – Brownvale			  130		  52			  5		   1
55 – David Thompson		  116		  29			  7		   0
56 – Gage/Highland Park	   83		  22			  5		   1
57 – Hines Creek Village	  105		  25			  6		   1
58 – Hines Creek Rural	  142		  30			  5		   1
59 – Eureka River		  138		  18			  9		   0
60 – Worsley			  200		   9			  4		   0
61 – Bear Canyon/Cleardale	  160		  18			  2		   2
63 – Special Central Peace	   90		  24			  3		   2
64 – Mobile Valleyview	   48		   9			  2		   2
65 – Mobile Falher/McLennan	   32		  39			  3		  10
66 – Mobile Spirit River	   20		  18			  5		   1
67 – Mobile H.Creek/Fairview	   46		  34			  4		   4
Advance Polls			 3432		 745			142		  20
TOTALS				10293		2672			611		 100

 

