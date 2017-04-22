Central Falher Area Structure Plan approved

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

During their meeting on April 10, the Falher council approved the Central Falher Area Structure Plan under Bylaw 17-03.

A public hearing was held beforehand, but no one spoke for or against it.

Recreation Complex

Council approved the recruitment of a full-time caretaker/public works labourer for the Falher Regional Recreation Complex.

The new worker will be trained on new floor stripping and polishing procedures.

Council is also giving the Director of Community Services the go-ahead to research the feasibility of year-round use of the arena and the curling rink.

Falher Regional Pool

Council approved the amended fee schedule for the Falher Regional Pool.

Council approved the schedule in March, but minor changes had to be made .

They also approved a motion to provide a letter of support for the municipality’s FCC AgriSpirit Grant application (Farm Credit Canada).

The money would be used for marsite, which is a lining for the pool.

Summer student wages

Council approved a change in the summer students’ wages, to reflect the provincial government’s minimum wage increase.

Curbside recycling program to stay in place

Council turned down a resident’s request to drop the curbside recycling program and use only the blue bins already in place near the Falher Hotel.

Falher Intermunicipal Library

Council approved the new trustee application form. Council also approved the appointment of Lynn Farrell as a new board member, as well as changes to the bylaws.

Honey Festival Mead and Greet

Council has given the Honey Festival committee permission to use the Town of Falher’s dishes, silverware, sandwich bar and riser for the Mead and Greet, free of charge.

The event will be held at the Centre Chevaliers on May 13. Look for a preview story about it in the near future.