Catholic Archbishop visits Ecole Providence

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

Archbishop Gérard Pettipas, Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Grouard- McLennan visited communities in the Smoky River Region recently, including McLennan, Falher and Girouxville.



While in McLennan the Archbishop spent time with students at Ecole Providence on May 16.



The planned visit to Providence began at 10am when the Archbishop and parish priest Fr. Eucharious arrived for a tour of the school, after which the Archbishop spent some time with the kids with special needs.



Each class got time with the Archbishop, and he participated in a bible game with the Grades 3,4,5 and 6.



The Archbishop also read a story called written by Bishop Desmond Tutu called “God’s Dream” and following the story, the kids presented Archbishop Pettipas with artwork.



A special lunch was prepared to celebrate his visit and during lunch, the Archbishop took the time to sit and talk with students and teachers.



Following lunch, the Archbishop and Fr Eucharious along with students, parents and teachers gathered in the music room where each student in the music program performed a short piece on the piano.



For the concert finale, students from all grades sang a song about the value of a Catholic education.



The Archbishop spending time in different communities in the region is part of a series of visits he makes to the five deaneries in the archdioceses.



Each deanery consists of numerous parishes and the Archbishop visits the parishes in all five deaneries over a five-year cycle. The Archdiocese of Grouard-McLennan occupies approximately 225,000 sq. km, stretching from Valleyview in the south to High Level and Fort Vermilion in the north and from Slave Lake in the east to the Alberta-BC border in the west.