Carnival offers animated performances



Tom Henihan

Express Staff

In spite of having a number of contingencies to address such as a change of date and venue at short notice, the turnout for Twilight Figure Skating Club’s annual Carnival was still impressive.



Along with being the club’s primary fundraiser of the year, the Carnival provides Twilight skaters of all ages and levels an opportunity to display their skills and for the community to enjoy a stellar season-end performance.



Originally scheduled to take place at the Guy-Donnelly Sportext on Sunday March 10, the Carnival took place at the H.W. Fish Arena in McLennan on Saturday March 9 and the community and parents who avidly support the club, showed up to enjoy the afternoon event.



Approximately 30 skaters performed at the “Animators Dream” themed Carnival, celebrating Disney and Pixar animated characters.



The eight awards presented at the Carnival went to Evangeline Born (Preskate) – Mieka Drapeau (Canskate) – Addison Dube (Stepping, most improved) and Alanah Dubrule (Stepping of the Year.)



The Starskate award winners are Brenna Garant (Most Improved) – Nathaniel Reid (Rising Star) – Hailee Campbell (Perserverance) and : Erica Lasante (Starkate of the Year.)



While the Carnival marks the official end of Twilight Figure Skating Club’s season, the skaters still pursue continue to finesse their talents, attending a skills clinic at H.W. Fish Arena on March 18 and other members will attend a March break skills lab at the Coca Cola Centre in Grande Prairie.



“We are just wrapping up the season now, we had a good season,” says Twilight President Louise Reid.



“We had seven kids in Starskate and next year it will go up to ten, because we have a few kids that will move up next year from the lower levels. We also went to a couple of competitions and of course the Carnival is our big end of the year celebration.”