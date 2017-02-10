Carnaval de St-Isidorecelebrates 35th anniversary February 17-19

Carnaval de St-Isidore
News release
This special edition will feature the best of the past 34 years of Carnaval!
Music, humor, family fun, King/Queen Crowing, traditional dishes, sculptures and great cheer are at the rendezvous at Carnaval Tapis rouge!
The event begins with a lively opening on Friday at 7:30 pm and continues throughout the weekend, with of course an elegant and bubbly GALA Evening on Saturday.
The Carnaval ends on Sunday with a special Mass and a brunch / silent auction.
New this year
Return of the Carnaval Saturday evening celebration: GALA and show with our local comedians and Mauvais Caractères! Tickets on sale now: only $20!!
Entertainment:
. LÉ TWÉS.
. FRANCO-PARTY.
. MAUVAIS CARACTÈRES.
. JOËL LAVOIE.
. ROGER DALLAIRE.
. PLEIN SOLEIL – PETITS ET GRANDS!
. GALALA.
. Local comedians, snow sculptors et artisans!
Highlights and things to do:
. Fire works.
. Kids corner, games, face painting, toboggan, maze, and more!
. Competitions: Race, snow sculpting, log sawing.
. Beard contest.
. Hay rides, bonfire.
. French Canadian Food, Poutine, Snow Taffy and our famous caribou!
. Bear Garden/Bar (Friday 8:30pm).
For more information, call Chantal Monfette at (780) 625-7070 or Corey Nelson (780) 624-8481.
Alternatively, go to www.centreculturelstisidore.ca.