Carnaval de St-Isidorecelebrates 35th anniversary February 17-19

Carnaval de St-Isidore

News release

This special edition will feature the best of the past 34 years of Carnaval!

Music, humor, family fun, King/Queen Crowing, traditional dishes, sculptures and great cheer are at the rendezvous at Carnaval Tapis rouge!

The event begins with a lively opening on Friday at 7:30 pm and continues throughout the weekend, with of course an elegant and bubbly GALA Evening on Saturday.

The Carnaval ends on Sunday with a special Mass and a brunch / silent auction.

New this year

Return of the Carnaval Saturday evening celebration: GALA and show with our local comedians and Mauvais Caractères! Tickets on sale now: only $20!!

Entertainment:

. LÉ TWÉS.

. FRANCO-PARTY.

. MAUVAIS CARACTÈRES.

. JOËL LAVOIE.

. ROGER DALLAIRE.

. PLEIN SOLEIL – PETITS ET GRANDS!

. GALALA.

. Local comedians, snow sculptors et artisans!

Highlights and things to do:

. Fire works.

. Kids corner, games, face painting, toboggan, maze, and more!

. Competitions: Race, snow sculpting, log sawing.

. Beard contest.

. Hay rides, bonfire.

. French Canadian Food, Poutine, Snow Taffy and our famous caribou!

. Bear Garden/Bar (Friday 8:30pm).

For more information, call Chantal Monfette at (780) 625-7070 or Corey Nelson (780) 624-8481.

Alternatively, go to www.centreculturelstisidore.ca.