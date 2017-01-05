Carifelle appointed by Alberta government to serve on an economic council

Spotlight Staff

A woman with roots in Peavine Metis Settlement has been appointed by the provincial government to serve on an economic council.

Angela Carifelle of Spruce Grove was named to the Metis Women’s Council on Economic Security, states a news release date Dec. 20.

She was one of 26 new appointments to the separate First Nations and Metis councils that provide advice and recommendations to the Government of Alberta on how to improve economic security for Indigenous women and communities.

Carifelle currently lives in Spruce Grove where she works for TeckEra Engineering Consulting as operations manager.

Previously she was an Aboriginal business facilitator with Business Link where she worked with clients to help make their business dreams a reality.

She has a Bachelor of Administration combined with over 15 years of experience in leadership roles.

Most of her work has been in the area of community development.

Carifelle uses skills to build bridges among corporate, community and government while always keeping in sight the importance of family and community.

“These appointees are all exceptional women making a real difference in their own communities,” Indigenous Relations Minister Richard Feehan says.

“The connections they will make in coming months will lead to innovations and ideas that make a difference for our entire province.”

The two councils provide advice and recommendations to the Government of Alberta on how to improve economic security for Indigenous women and communities.

“The Metis council comprises strong women who are at the heart of their communities,” says Sandra Sutter, who chairs the Metis Women’s Council on Economic Security.

“They are passionate and knowledgeable advocates who are determined to bring about positive change for Metis and Inuit girls and women in Alberta.”

Alberta has received recommendations from the 2016 councils and continues to find ways to address identified priorities.

Appointments are for six or 12 months and will be up for renewal based on the Alberta government’s updated policy on recruitment to the province’s agencies, boards and commissions.