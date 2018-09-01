Card bingo at Villa Beausejour

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

The Villa Beausejour held their annual corn roast and barbecue on Aug. 29. Seniors from the Pleasant View Lodge in High Prairie and Red Willow Lodge in Valleyview were invited for the event.

Games followed the meal, including card bingo, which is featured in this video. Lise Roby, the activities coordinator the Villa Beausejour, was the announcer. Look for a story about the corn roast and barbecue in the Sept. 5 edition of the Smoky River Express.