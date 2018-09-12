Captain & Kids Fishing Tournament at Shaw’s Point Resort



Mac Olsen

Express Staff

The weather was mild and the waves were prevalent, but children and their families took to Lesser Slave Lake for a four-hour fishing contest without hesitation.



The annual Captain & Kids Tournament was held at Shaw’s Point Resort on Aug. 31, with 42 children ages 4-15 participating.



“The kids had fun,” says Ken Sperling, organizer of the event. “Every kid who entered got a prize, along with a hot dog or hamburger.”



There was an 11 a.m. shotgun start, and the boats went in all directions. This was a catch-and-release event for pike, and all boats had to be in by 3 p.m.



One family that went out was Danny and Jenni Scott, who took out their granddaughter, Jersie Gerwatoski. Although Jersie didn’t catch any fish, she was all smiles and eager to go on the lake with her grandparents.



All told, eight pike were caught in the four-hour event. Everyone gathered at the weigh-in station at the end of the event and each child received prize money.



There were two winners for the biggest pike. Brook Schaffrick received $100 for reeling in a 97 cm pike, while Jordan Mehlsen received $50 for his 88 cm pike. All other children received $25 each for participating.



The 30th annual Golden Walleye Classic was also held at Shaw’s Point Resort on the Labour Day long weekend.