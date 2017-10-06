M.D. candidate wants to help the next generation learn from council

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Luc Levesque has announced his candidacy for Ward 4 for the M.D. of Smoky River council election, wanting to serve the region and offer his experience.

Levesque also wants to help the next generation of elected leaders to learn from those who have served on council.

“Council has a lot of experience and the new generation has to learn from them,” says Levesque. “There has to be a transition at some point. Some younger people can come in and learn from them and provide new ideas.”

Levesque was born and raised in the region and he is a fourth-generation farmer.

In terms of experience, he has served as a board member for SARDA Ag Research for one year, and served as an aircraft mechanic with Mission Aviation Fellowship of Canada in Uganda, for over seven years.

The MAF is a member of the Canadian Council of Christian Charities, and is a registered Canadian charity.