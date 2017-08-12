Canadian Francophone Games in Moncton and Dieppe

The cities of Moncton and Dieppe host the seventh Canadian Francophone Games, July 11-15.

“This event gives hundreds of young francophones from all over Canada the opportunity to showcase their talents in sporting competitions, as well as in the fields of arts and leadership,” said Economic Development Minister Francine Landry, who is also minister responsible for La Francophonie.

All competitions took place at the Université de Moncton campus.

Cultural activities related to the Games were held in the cities of Dieppe and Moncton.

“I welcome visitors from other provinces and territories and I wish all participants the best of luck,” said Landry.

“New Brunswick has a lot to offer, and I invite those visitors to not only take advantage of tourist attractions but also the joie de vivre of the people who live here.”

The Canadian Fran- cophone Games bring together 10 provinces, three territories, tens of organizations, hundreds of participants and volunteers, and thousands of spectators from across the country.

The event, which is organized by and for youth, is held every three years and is among the largest gatherings for French- speaking youth in Canada.

This year, it welcomed 1,200 participants and more than 750 volunteers.

“As we celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Canadian Confederation, the Games provide an ideal opportunity to express the pride of belonging to the larger francophone family in our country in a spirit of co-operation, inclusion and solidarity,” said Treasury Board President Roger Melanson. “National events like this one generate undeniable economic benefits for New Brunswick and help create jobs in the host communities.”

Melanson spoke on behalf of Tourism, Heritage and Culture Minister John Ames.

New Brunswick will host other events related to the Franco- phonie in the coming years, including the World Acadian Congress in August 2019, and the international Games of La Francophonie in 2021.

The provincial government provides financial support to the Canadian Francophone Games.

They are organized in partnership with the federal government, the cities of Moncton and Dieppe, the Université de Moncton, the Fédération des jeunes francophones du Nouveau-Brunswick, the Canadian Intergovernmental Affairs Secretariat of the Government of Quebec, and the Fédération de la jeunesse canadie- nne-française.

The Jeux de la francophonie canadienne were held in Moncton-Dieppe, NB from July 11 to 15. There were 1200 athlete/participants – all provinces and territories were represented. The areas of competition are Arts, Leadership and Sports. Équipe Alberta was comprised of 125 francophone and French Immersion athletes/participants from across the province. Of these 125, 17 athletes were from École Héritage, 1 from École des Quatre-Vents and 1 from Georges P. Vanier.