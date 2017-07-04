Canada Day celebrations in Falher and at 5 Star Golf Course

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The Canada 150 festivities were held in Falher and at the 5 Staf Golf Course on July 1

The Falher event was at the Smoky River Tourism building. The Red Hatters performed for the event, and hamburgers and cake were served.

At the 5 Star Golf Course, south of Falher, a parade of side-by-sides and quads was held along the road around the course and through the residential area.

At the end of the parade, a Canada Day cake was served near the Little Smoky River, which is where C.Alice performed later in the day.

Look for stories about these celebrations, as well as the one in McLennan, in the July 12 edition of the Express. Also, look for a couple of videos of the Red Hatters’ performance on our Facebook page.