A busy summer in store for two seasonal staff on their return to McLennan Library

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

While McLennan librarian Maureen Fisher takes her summer break, two seasonal staff will keep things running from July 4 until the end of August.

Jessie Benoit from Donnelly and Lindsay Wells from Guy are both returning to the positions they held at the library in previous seasons.

Benoit who has completed his third year of a Bachelor of Education and Science combined program at the French Campus at the U of A is back for his third summer as library manager.

Lindsay Wells, has also completed her third year studying education in Medicine Hat and is back for her second season coordinating the McLennan Library summer programming.

While Wells began working in June, organizing and promoting the summer programs, both her and Benoit began fulltime on July 4 and will be working at the library until they return to university at the end of August.

There is an extensive programming schedule throughout the summer, which began with the Parents and Tots on Tuesday July 4 from 10.15 to 11.45 am. and is scheduled at the same time every second Tuesday until August 15.

Tot Time, a program for kids, 0 to 5 years offers story time, crafts and activities and runs every alternate Tuesday from July 11 to August 22 from 1.30 to 2.30 pm.

Coding Class and Computer Fun is a program that incorporates challenging online games as a means of teaching more about coding and computer sciences. This class began on the July 10 and will run every Monday at 1.30 to 2.30 pm until August 21.

The TD Summer Reading Club 2017 takes place every Wednesday from 1.30 to 3.00pm from July 5 and runs until August 23.

Appropriately, the theme of this year is “Canada,” with the club, for kids ages 6 to 12, offering various fun activities, crafts, stories and reading rewards.

Little Bits Electronic Class for ages 8 to 17 is on Thursdays at 1.30 to 3.30 pm and runs from July 6 to August 24. The class uses miniature electronic components to offer hands-on practical learning on how to construct a working, electronic unit.

The Board Game Café invites friends to drop in at the library, to bring their own board game or play one that the library has on hand. The Café, which is for all ages and skill levels happens on Fridays from 1.30 to 3.30 pm, until August 25.

Apart from the extensive summer programs, it is important to remember that the library continues to offer its usual services and resources to all visitors and patrons throughout the summer. All McLennan Library summer programs are free and do not require a library card in order to participate.