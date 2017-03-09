A busy and sociable Shrove Tuesday celebrated at McLennan United Church

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

McLennan United Church held a by donation Shrove Tuesday pancake and sausage supper, from 5pm to 7pm.

There was a good turnout for the event with the kitchen staying extremely busy for over an hour and a half.

While the money raised from the event goes towards general funds, the primary objective of hosting the supper is for the United Church to connect with the community and give church members and people in the area an opportunity to enjoy some food and spend time together.

Shrove Tuesday can fall anytime between February 3 and March 9, as it is relates to Easter Sunday, a moveable feast celebrated on the first Sunday after the vernal equinox full moon.

The vernal or spring equinox marks the time when the sun is directly above the equator and the duration of daylight and nighttime are equal.

Most Christians, including Protestants, Anglicans and Roman Catholics, observe Shrove Tuesday.

Also called Pancake Tuesday, it is celebrated before Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent.

In some cultures and regions such as New Orleans, it is celebrated as Mardi Gras, a carnival celebration when an abundance of food and drink are enjoyed before entering the forty-day fasting period of Lent.

The French term Mardi Gras meaning Fat Tuesday, characterizes the tradition of festivity before the Lenten season of atonement and self-denial.

Both Mexico and Louisiana celebrate Shrove Tuesday by serving the multicoloured king cake while Spain marks the occasion with omelettes.

However, in Britain and most commonwealth countries Shrove Tuesdays is a more reserved occasion marked by serving pancakes and in some regions such as Newfoundland, coins are wrapped in foil and placed in the pancakes that are served to kids.

The United Church, located 2nd Avenue NW in McLennan will host its next event, a stew supper, on April 30.