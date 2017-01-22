Businesses reach new markets with export supports

Government of Alberta

News release

More than 80 Alberta companies are expanding their global export opportunities thanks to the Alberta Export Expansion Package’s programs.

In addition, over 100 more will see further support to get their exports rolling this month.

Alberta’s small businesses can now apply for funding to help develop a targeted international market entry strategy.

Alberta Innovates will administer the newly launched Export Readiness Micro-Voucher Program, which will connect export experts with local businesses to develop strategic plans to enter new markets.

The Government of Alberta has also supported more than 15 seminars and events to help small businesses learn about export opportunities and government services available to support their international business initiatives.

The Export Readiness Program follows the October 2016 launch of the Export Support Fund.

The Export Support Fund provides small businesses with up to $20,000 for a variety of export expansion activities throughout the world.