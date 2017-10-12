Buchinski is community minded, advocates for Falher’s interests

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

Donna Buchinski is seeking re-election to the Falher council and touts her strength as being community minded and always looking out for Falher’s interests.

“I’ve been on numerous boards and committees and have given many volunteer hours,” says Buchinski.

“I love my community and want to give back.”

She’s had an opportunity to work with a variety of people, working towards common goals, sharing successes and working harder on disappointments.

“My focus is to continue advocating for Falher, ensuring our voice and our concerns are heard at the provincial and federal government levels,” says Buchinski. “My vision for Falher is to have a safe, healthy, viable and prosperous community.”

Besides serving on council, Buchinski has served on the boards for Smoky River Family and Community Support Services, Smoky River Disaster Service, the Physician Recruitment and Retention Committee and the Smoky River Waste Commission and the Smoky River Water Commission, to name a few.

Buchinski also served on the Smoky River Ambulance Board, operating out of McLennan before Alberta Health Services was established. In addition, the Alberta Government appointed her to the Peace Health Advisory Council, which she served on for six years.

But her commitment isn’t only to Falher, as she will work with the best interests of the Smoky River region in mind too.

“I will continue to support working with other municipalities in the Smoky River region, as these agreements benefit the Town of Falher and the region as a whole. I strongly believe one duty of every councillor on council is being an ambassador for your town, whether I am on town business or personal pursuits, I promote Falher and the area.”

Buchinski has lived in Falher for 37 years and has she devoted 20 of those years to service on council. If re-elected, she promises to continue to give 110 per cent to that role.