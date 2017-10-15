Braithwaite seeks re-election to Falher council, touts vast experience

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Gary Braithwaite wants to make positive things happen in Falher and touts his experience with various organizations and council experience in his bid for re-election to the Falher town council.

“I want to improve the quality of life in Falher and area by attracting more people and businesses,” says Braithwaite. In a separate written statement, he says:

“I enjoy the challenge of being a councillor and living in the Town of Falher, through being active on promoting and volunteering for community entities.”

Braithwaite serves as a board member for the Smoky River Ag Society, the Smoky River Tourism Association and on the Honey Festival committee.

“I have been chosen for leadership roles of these committees because of my community connections, past meeting chairman experience and propensity to provide volunteerism,” he writes.

His other experience includes serving on the McLennan council, and 15 years of managerial experience with the Big Lakes Country (formerly the M.D. of Big Lakes). He has a university degree in agriculture and works as a consultant in the industry.

“My councillor experience, current (and past) committee involvement and being a strong voice on matters has been and continues to be a significant benefit to the town and Smoky River area organizations.”

He would also like to see more affordable recreation opportunities for youth, to keep them active, fit, safe and engaged in community activities.

In terms of development, he wants to see housing construction begin in the new subdivision, located next to the Centre Chevaliers. He also wants to see some new businesses established in the towns and villages. He would also like to establish better, or maintain good working relationships and mutual agreements with the M.D. of Smoky River No. 130, along with the local towns and villages and the federal and provincial governments.

Braithwaite would also like to see plans made for infrastructure upgrades and replacement and ensure the Town of Falher is adequately staffed with qualified personnel.