Bradley Drouin emphasizes his youth in bid to serve on the Falher council

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

Bradley Drouin knows Falher well and believes he can speak to the needs and interests of its residents.

Drouin is running for the Falher council and emphasizes his youth and vision for the community.

“I would like to see the community get involved and vote,” says Drouin.

“When residents see someone who grew up here, running for office, they will also see that the younger generation cares about the community.”

Drouin always wanted to be involved in politics, and being born and raised in Falher, he thought this would be a good opportunity to serve the residents.

He emphasizes his younger mindset, as well as a business mindset.

Drouin graduated from Georges P. Vanier and he completed the three-year Red Seal Parts Technician Program at the former NAIT campus in Fairview, now the Grande Prairie Regional College campus.

In terms of volunteer work, Drouin helps coach the Smoky River Minor Hockey Association’s bantam team and he helped at the Honey Festival years ago, as well as with a local cancer fundraiser.

Drouin is married and has two children.