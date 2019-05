Research assistant Dr. Chibuzo Ilogu explains the equipment used in the chemistry lab at the Centre for Boreal Research. Research done in the lab includes innovative techniques such as using carbon nanoparticles to “wake up” dormant seeds so they will start to grow.

Susan Thompson

Express Staff

NAIT’s Centre for Boreal Research in Peace River held a public tour of their labs and greenhouse on May 14.



Scientists and students at the Centre research how to grow boreal plants that will help them reclaim and reforest industrially-disturbed sites.



They are not only trying to replant trees, but other native species of shrubs, wildflowers and more as well to return the land to as close to its original state as possible.