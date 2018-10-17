Boisvert Service Garage has been in new location for one year now



Boisvert Service Garage Ltd. has been at it,s new location now for one year, since Setember 18, 2017. The Boisvert garage has been going on for 38 years. It has been very enjoyable to work in the new facility. also for our customers to have a nice waiting room with automobilia to look at. Both Ray and Rene are automotive and heavy duty mechanics and Tina is a licensed automotive mechanic. Lorraine is an administrator and keeping everything else working smoothly. This year Tina is a 2018 Canadian Technician of the year nominee. We work on a variety of vehicles from cars, trucks, to semis. Do oil changes to mechanical repairs. Do commercial,Insurance and Out of Province inspections.



The van we have is equipped to do mobile air condition. If you didn’t get a chance to check out the new shop Coffee is on at ten and three o’clock 780-323-4617