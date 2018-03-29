Boisvert Service Garage holds grand opening for their new location



Mac Olsen

Express Staff

Their business started out in a small blue building, located on Main Street.



But after 37 years and having outgrown the space they were in, the Boisvert family in Girouxville has moved into their new location just across the street, near the Esquire Hotel.



To commemorate the new Boisvert Service Garage, the family held a grand opening on March 17.



Approximately 150 people attended the event.



Snacks and prize draws for adults and children were provided as part of it.



The new location is meant to provide improved customer service, which includes the ability to handle more commercial transports simultarneously.



“The customer is getting a better deal because it’s cheaper and so much nicer to work in,” says Ray Boisvert.



A dehumidifer is one of the many new features in the new building.



In the customer waiting area, you will find memorabilia on the walls, including a row of toy trucks on one wall. Then there’s the five-wheel chair that’s designed like a driver’s seat.



Prompt and timely service is what they offer to happy and repeat customers, he adds.



Twelve-hour days are the norm for Ray Boisvert and his children, Tina and Rene. But their labour rates are reasonable.



Lorraine Boisvert, Ray’s wife, handles all the administrative tasks, which includes long trips to pick up parts.



This new garage has been 15 years in the making, starting with the property purchase and then constructing it bit by bit.



As for the old building, they continue to use it for storage and can also work on commercial transports outside.



So drop in at the new location and see what they have to offer.



For more information or to book an appointment, please call (780) 323-4617.



They will be pleased to serve you.