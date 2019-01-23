Blackleg confirmation in the Smoky River region

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

Blackleg has been confirmed on 56 fields within the M.D. of Smoky River No. 130, but no Clubroot has been found.



Normand Boulet, the ag fieldman for the M.D., discussed this as part of his report to council at their meeting on January 16. Boulet conducted his survey in fall 2018 and letters have been sent to the landowners.



In other news, the provincial government is reviewing all ASB programs, something that hasn’t been done since 2005.



Reeve Robert Brochu and Councillor Andy Trudeau will attend a meeting in Peace River on February 26 for the review.



Also, the M.D. will add its backing to Northern Sunrise County and the County of Northern Lights regarding their concerns about how seed royalty payments will be handled in the future.



Northern Sunrise County and the County of Northern Lights are sending letters to Lawrence Macaulay, the federal agriculture minister, to express their concerns about the Seed Royalty Review.



The M.D. will send a letter of support to those municipalities. Councillor Luc Levesque attended a Seed Royalty Review in Edmonton in December.



Finally, Boulet will issue a tender to replace the M.D.’s high hog loading chute.



He will present the tender to council during their meeting in February.