Injury prevention and bike safety presentation held at local schools

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

North Zone Public Health Facilitator, Colette Elko offered safety seminars at Routhier School and Ecole Providence.

The injury prevention /bike safety presentation set up stations in the schools’ gymnasiums with each station covering subjects such as storage of helmets, rules of the road and hand signals.

Along with teaching children and youth about bike safety and how to avoid injury, the aim of the “Injury Prevention in Schools” is also to create an awareness in teachers, parents and health professionals that they can take an active role in injury prevention among school-age children and youth.

An important factor in preventing injuries in young people of all ages is to recognize that children are at risk in different ways at different stages in their development.

A cooperative effort involving parents, teachers and school boards can be an effective initiative in preventing injuries.

As the end of the bike safety presentations, the children entered a draw to win a $40 Home Hardware gift card and a gift certificate for a bike helmet donated by the Ag Society.