Bike rodeo held at Ecole Heritage

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The parking lot at Ecole Heritage was cleared last week, as young children took to the pavement to learn bicycle safety.

The school held a bike rodeo in the parking lot on May 30. Students in Mme. Maryse Simon’s Grade 1 class learned about the importance of wearing a helmet. They also learned about hand signals and looking in both directions before proceeding, as well as riding in figure-eights.

Colette Elko, a public health nurse for Alberta Health Services in High Prairie, organized the bike rodeo.

Elko comments that it’s a bicycle safety clinic, featuring a safety lecture about proper helmet use and fitting, bicycle fit, maintenance and the rules of the road.