PIC – Bees in Girouxville park – local bee farmer Paradis Honey Ltd. helps out and saves the bees

By buying local raw honey, you support local beekeepers and their bees, and therefore the environmental health of your own town or city, as well as your own health. Unlike pasteurized honey, raw honey comes straight from the hive and is unheated, unpasteurized and undiluted, which means it retains all the antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and delicious flavor. As an added bonus, raw honey is a well known healing remedy for minor burns and abrasions, and can provide soothing relief for colds and flu. By buying only local raw honey, you help keep yourself and your local community healthy. Please make sure if you see a swarm, call your local beekeeper. They know how to remove without having to hurt the bees.