RCMP

News release

RCMP Grande Prairie (Beaverlodge)

January 16, 2017

Beaverlodge RCMP Investigate Mischief to Oilfield Site

County of Grande Prairie: Beaverlodge RCMP are investigating following significant damage found to an oilfield site.

On Sunday, January 15th, 2016 Beaverlodge RCMP received a report of mischief to an oilfield pipeline north of Hythe, Alberta. The damage to the pipeline is estimated at approximately $500,000-$700,000.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Hythe is located approximately 60 kilometres northwest of Grande Prairie.

If you have any information about this or any other investigation(s), please call the Beaverlodge RCMP Detachment at (780) 830-5701. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.