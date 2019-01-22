Beaverlodge RCMP arrest three in stolen property investigation

RCMP

News release

On January 8th, 2019 Beaverlodge RCMP received a call of three individuals in a stolen vehicle in the area of Demmitt. RCMP attended the location and located the individuals on a lease site in the area.



The trio were arrested without incident and police discovered two additional trucks, a camper, cargo trailer, and an ATV that were all confirmed to be stolen.



Tyler Calliou, 31, of Dawson Creek, is facing the following charges:

. Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000 x 6

. Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000

. Breach of Recognizance x 3

. Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle x 2

. Mischief under $5000 x 2

. Leaving the Scene of an Accident



Devin Calliou, 23, of Dawson Creek, is facing the following charges:

. Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000 x 2

. Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000

. Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

. Flight from Police



Randy Larson, 52, of Valhalla Centre, is facing the following charges:

. Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000 x 3

. Possession of Property Obtained Under $5000



Larson was released with a court date shortly after while Devin and Tyler Calliou were held for Judicial Interim Release hearings and were later released on bail.



As this matter is now before the courts no further information will be made available.