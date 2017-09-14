Bi-weekly barbeque one of the highlights of summer at Villa Beausejour

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Lise Roby, Activity Coordinator at Villa Beausejour in Falher, has been holding a backyard barbeque for Villa residents every second Friday throughout the summer with the last barbeque of the season taking place on September 1.

This is the second year Roby has organized the bi-weekly event, which has proven successful and extremely popular with residents and their visitors.

“The residents are more than welcome to invite someone for a meal if they want,” says Roby. “It’s not like the big annual family barbeque where we invite four or five hundred people, right. It is just for the residents, for them to go outside and enjoy the weather while also enjoying a hamburger, hotdog, corn or whatever I’m making.”

Roby says that she goes picnicking during the summer with many of the residents and often barbeques for them when they are out for the day.

“But the people that don’t go don’t get to enjoy the barbeque, so I decided I would try this out here at the Villa and it has been such a good success that I just kept it up and I’ve been doing it for two years now and I will keep doing it for as long as I can.”

Lise Roby says they have had a wonderful summer at the Villa and that she hopes that more people from the community will come to visit.