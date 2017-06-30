PICs – ‘Balz & Mittz’ team takes first place at Honey Festival’s slow pitch tournament

While many people were taking in the Honey Festival activities at the Falher Regional Recreation Centre during the weekend of July 16-18, a slow pitch tournament was also being held as part of the event. Smoky River Minor Ball organized the tournament, in which 19 teams participated. The ball diamonds in Donnelly were also used for some of the games. The championship game was played at the Falher ball diamonds in the afternoon of June 18. The ‘Balz & Mittz’ team took second place and received $750, while ‘Rita’s All Stars’ took second place and received $350.