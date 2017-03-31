Baked goods requested for Falher Library’s Easter bake sale, to be held on April 13

Express Staff

The Friends of the Falher Library Society is seeking donated baked goods for the library’s annual Easter bake sale.

The public, including non-patrons, are welcome to provide their items. All proceeds will go to the Friends of the Falher Library Society.

For more information, please contact Laura Noel at (780) 837-0205 or Wendy Gagnon at (780) 837-0363. Or go to the library’s website at www.falherlibrary.ca.

Please bring your items to the library on April 12, or before noon on April 13. The sale will be held from noon to 3 p.m.

There will also be a draw for an Easter Basket at the end of the sale. Children and families can pick up and drop off their colouring pages at the library.