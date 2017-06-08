B.C. election: Premier Notley statement

Government of Alberta

News release

Premier Rachel Notley has issued the following statement (on June 30) about developments following the British Columbia election:

“As political events unfold in British Columbia, the Alberta government remains committed to working with our B.C. neighbours to advance our shared interests. “Should an accord between the B.C. NDP and the B.C .Green Party result in a John Horgan-led government, I know Mr. Horgan and I will be able to work together on important issues facing our two provinces.

“It is no secret that we have one important disagreement. As I have said from the beginning, the twinning of the Trans Mountain Pipeline is critical not only to Alberta’s economy, but to the national economy. And it comes with significant safety measures that will better protect Canada’s West Coast and Alberta’s commitment to a world-leading climate plan. Because of that, the National Energy Board and the federal government – which has ultimate responsibility – approved it after a rigorous environmental review.

“It’s important to note that provinces do not have the right to unilaterally stop projects such as Trans Mountain that have earned the federal government’s approval. This is a foundational principle that binds our country together. There are no legal tools available to provinces to stand in the way of infrastructure projects that benefit all Canadians.

“The Government of Alberta is steadfastly committed to seeing the twinning of the Trans Mountain Pipeline to completion. We will use the means at our disposal to ensure that the project is built, that it meets the highest possible environmental standards, and that it contributes to economic growth and jobs in Alberta, British Columbia and Canada.”