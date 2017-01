The Smoky Seed Company Atoms played in the Grande Prairie Knights Atom Tournament Jan. 6-8. They won two games and lost one. They played against Dawson Creek in the final and won 6-5. In front, Chase Henley. Middle (L-R) Seamus Born, Jude Sylvain, Alix Maisonneuve, Brandon Guenette and Logan L’Abbe. Back (L-R) coach Ryan Hicks, Cole Fournier, Aidan Hicks, Cameron Delaurier, Marc-Andre Lemay, Rohan Sylvain, coaches Rick Lemay and Jean Sylvain.