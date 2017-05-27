ATCO Electric donates $1000 to FABuLAS for continued enhancement of Honey Capital Park

Tom Henihan

Kathie Harrop, customer services representative for ATCO Electric, visited Honey Capital Park on April 16 to present a $1000 cheque to Selena Sliger, president of Falher and Area Beautification and Leisure Activities Society (FABuLAS).

“At this time we are very excited to receive the donation from ATCO,” says Sliger. “The ongoing support from industry is vital to our project moving forward.”

FABuLAS has a number of plans in the works this year, which include the installation of a toddler play area and the completion of the fence on the west side of Honey Capital Park.

The society is also planning to install some components for older children and youth.

FABuLAS will hold its Family Fun Quad Rally, which is a reliable annual fundraiser for the society, on May 27.

All those wishing to participate in the rally should bring their insurance and registration and remember with some vehicles helmets are mandatory.

Helmets are not required in vehicles that have manufacturer installed roll bars and seat belts that have not been modified and are being worn.

Registration, which cost $20 and includes one hand, starts at 9am. Additional hands cost $20 each and all hands must be turned in by 5pm.

The rally is a one-day alcohol free, no camping or fire event with a food vendor on site.

To get to the site, head south from Girouxville on Secondary Hwy 744 to Hwy 676. Go west on 676 and watch for signs.